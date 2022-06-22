(WHTM) — As millions of Americans return to the office this year, it’s time to swap out your pajamas for some business attire, but there’s no need to break the bank.

You can find professional clothing at big discounts if you know where to look.

Buying clothes at Goodwill can lead to massive discounts without sacrificing quality. If one retail outfit costs $100, buying enough clothes for five days a week can be upwards of $700. And that’s just for the first week.

Goodwill can carry designer clothing, both men’s and women’s, that are priced in the same range as an average lunch. (as low as $7).

“At Goodwill we have such a vast array for fashions that are available. Everything from business suits since we are talking about back to work, to little little black dresses,” said Sharon Hannon, Goodwill.

If Goodwill isn’t for you, check out a clothing consignment shop to find designer name brands at a third of the normal price.

“We can really supply the clothing, the handbag, the accessories, everything you need to go out and look your best ad look professional,” said Donna Spiegel, owner of Snooty Fox consignment shop.

Look for a Goodwill, Salvation Army, or St. Vincent De Paul store near you to find high quality office attire for a fraction of the price.