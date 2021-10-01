Don’t Waste Your Money: Oil Shop Forgets Oil!

We all bring our car in for oil changes, and 99% of the time everything is fine. But one man says the shop forgot the oil! And it’s only gone downhill from there.

Dan Connors says his daughter brought their Nissan into an oil change shop a few weeks ago and soon after she drove away… “Dad it’s broken down. We had it towed to our mechanics. And they told us pure and simple, there’s no oil in it.”

The shop even admitted to it. “Yeah, they said it is 100% our fault. We didn’t put oil in it, we will take care of it.” But the repair he said, was botched. “The entire concrete floor was covered in oil.”

Other car owners report other horror stories. Earlier this summer, Crystal Wheeler had an oil change shop that forgot to latch her hood, and it flew open on the interstate. “I’m like, I gotta get off this highway, and my daughter is screaming,” Wheeler said.

Luckily, it’s rare for an oil change shop to damage your car, but it does happen. THat’s why some people actually check their oil before they leave. At the very least, you may just want to walk around the car and make sure nothing is missing, damaged, or visibly leaking. And when you start it up, if anything doesn’t look or sound right, bring it back immediately.

We contacted Dan’s Oil Shop, but they told us they paid for the engine rebuild and fulfilled their side of the bargain. In the end, it cost him over a thousand dollars out of pocket to get everything right. “We had to pay another $1,200 to get it fixed,” Connors said.

So check your car after oil changes before you hit the gas. Most major chains will repair the damage they cause during an oil change, but make sure you have lots of photos and receipts so you don’t waste your money.