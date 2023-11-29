(WHTM) – The hottest toys for Christmas 2023 might be some you already have in your closet!

That’s right: some familiar names are topping the most in-demand list.

Think back to what you used to enjoy: it may be what your kids want now! “What’s old is new again… So like Polly Pockets.”

From Polly Pockets to My Little Pony to Barbie, “Barbie is going to have a great year this Christmas. This year it’s going to be through the roof I think,” said top buyer Rob Kerney.

Kerney, here at King Arthur Court Toys in Oakley, says kids are going retro.

Rob says the legos are big again but not so much Harry Potter anymore, “Lego is always hot. We just threw Marvel into the mix. And some of the stuff on Disney is great.”

Squishmallows, squishables, basically anything squishy.

“You got a unicorn? Yep! And who doesn’t need a massive hot chocolate with a face on it? They’re soft, their squishy,” said Kerney

At Walmart, squishy toys and Barbies line the shelves right now including Barbie’s Jeep and Dreamhouse.

Another blast from the past: Furby’s!

Parents like Pamela Mikaela love classic toys, “Barbies, a lot of things.”

Now these days you’ll find the lowest prices on the hottest toys online, so you don’t have to leave your home.

But if you just want something unique, you just might want to check out your local toy store.

“Board games, puzzles, things your whole family can do, instead of staring at your iPad.”

Because if you walk through a real toy store your kids are bound to find something they love. That you never would have seen on a hot toys list on your Instagram feed.

The good news for shoppers is that toy prices tend to drop in the two weeks leading up to Christmas.

So unless it is sold out, you might find a better deal in a couple of weeks, so you don’t waste your money.