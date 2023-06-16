(WHTM) — Organic foods are grown with fewer pesticides, but they also come with a higher price tag.

However, the health benefits of organic produce aren’t always consistent. Here’s what may be worth the added price!

Many products in the grocery store are organic these days. But when is it worth the premium price and when is it a case of don’t waste your money?

Organic products keep you and your children from eating pesticide residue. The website cheapism.com suggests buying organic with the items most exposed to toxins in the field:

Apples

Peaches

Strawberries

Grapes

Spinach

Cherry tomatoes

But cheapism.com says you can skip buying organic items that are not exposed to many chemicals, or where you don’t eat the skin, like:

Bananas

Grapefruit

Avocados

Onions

Sweet potatoes

Some organic products have insane price increases as well:

Organic olive oil – $1 more a bottle

Organic maple syrup – $2 more

Organic coffee – $3 more a pound

The report says there’s no need to pay extra for organic maple syrup — it all comes from inside a maple tree. What’s more important is that it’s real maple and not corn syrup.

So buy organic if you can afford it and if it’s a fruit or vegetable that is known for heavy pesticide use.

If not, then don’t waste your money.