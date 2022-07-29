(WHTM) — Remember how we used to buy a car, pre-pandemic? You would try to find out what the car really cost the dealer and offer it under the sticker price.

But, those days are long gone.

The car site Jalopnik said what dad taught you is now outdated and could hurt you in today’s crazy car market when dealers have very unsold cars on their lot.

Among the outdated tips, “Focus on the invoice price, what the dealer pays” is now meaningless because few cars sell below sticker price.

Another old tip is to “give the dealer your final price and walk away”. Sorry, he will simply sell it to the next person.

One other old tip is to “say no to extra fees”. This can mean things like paint protection or recondition. Again, if you don’t want to pay that extra fee, someone else will.

So, from the “doesn’t that stink” file: jow buyers are no longer in the driver’s seat when it comes to negotiating for a new car. If you don’t like the price, there is another buyer or two who will pay it.

Some analysts say we may never return to the days of full dealer lots and big discounts on new cars. So, know the new rules so you don’t waste your money