(WHTM) — When money is tight, there is nothing more aggravating than bouncing your checking account. It can mean fees and Penalties. But, the good news is that it is finally changing.

So, you go to the ATM, pay the car loan, and bam! You get a not from your bank that you are overdrawn.

For years that has meant an overdraft fee, at an average cost of $33, plus nonsufficient funds fees on top of that. That can make that $10 sandwich cost as much as $100!

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

But, some banks are reducing or eliminating those fees, according to a new report by Bankrate.com

Some of these banks include:

Bank of America

Wells Fargo

US Bank

PNC Bank

Ally Banks

Citibank

Capitol One

But, there is one downside to these changes. Bankrate.com says that some banks will now deny your transaction if it appears you are about to overdraw on your account. That can create a big problem if your car payment is denied.

So, Bankrate says to ask about overdraft protection, where the bank automatically transfers money from your savings account or provides a small loan to carry you over.

So, if your bank still has overdraft fees, look for another one that doesn’t. That way, you don’t waste your money.