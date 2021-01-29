Don’t Waste Your Money: Pandemic evictions

The latest pandemic aid package is supposed to prohibit evictions in 2021. But many people are still facing eviction despite the law.

This is what Aynna McClure found when she pulled up to her apartment one day in fall 2020.

Painters were taking everything out and putting in new locks.

“This is my apartment, and they changed the locks,” McClure said.

A health aid told abc27 News she lost a month of work over the summer and had fallen behind on her rent.

“So there was no way I could come up with $2-3,000,” the aid said.

McClure, now staying in a local women’s shelter, says she was evicted despite the eviction moratorium.

“I guess the first day he could file for eviction, he did it,” McClure said.

She’s not alone.

Three days after Christmas, abc27 found Amanda Barger and all her belongings tossed out of her rented mobile home.

“I know this is a business, and you gotta pay your own way, but they could have a little kindness,” Barber said.

The good news for renters behind on their payments: The national moratorium on evictions has been extended into the new year.

The bad news: There are many reasons why a landlord can still legally kick renters out.

“Disturbing your neighbor, not keeping the apartment clean, those kinds of tenant duties, you can still proceed with eviction for these reasons,” Nick Dinardo, a legal aid, said.

Dinardo says tenants need to know the eviction moratorium is not automatic and a CDC form must be submitted. It can be found at the CDC or legal aid website, or a local library. Additionally, the moratorium only applies to financial hardship.

“There are plenty of people who are being evicted right now,” Dinardo said.

Among them, two women whose landlord tells abc27 News there were other reasons for their decision besides late rent.

If facing eviction, contact a local legal aid office or community action agency, so you don’t waste your money.