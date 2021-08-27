Don’t Waste Your Money: Passport Delays

(WHTM) — Many Americans have to cancel their fall travel plans. But not because of COVID, instead that their new passports never showed up.

Thinking of traveling outside the U.S. next year, to Mexico, the Islands, maybe Europe if COVID subsides? One woman has a warning, after her dream trip was ruined by a passport delay.

Recent retiree Liz Glover is getting ready to open a gourmet hot dog stand. She was hoping to celebrate her big life change with a dream trip to Jamaica with her husband.

“We had a trip planned for July 13 which was our anniversary, our 25th anniversary,” Glover said.

But they never expected passports to take four months to process.

“We paid expedited fees and they didn’t deliver a passport. So we missed our vacation,” Glover said.

But she’s far from being the only traveler facing a passport crisis right now. Thousands of other people are in the same boat, saying they have been waiting months and nothing has arrived.

“There’s a confluence of delays in passport processing times reaching more than five months,” Scott Keyes said.

Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, says the typical 10-week passport process is now taking much longer, even if you pay for expedited.

His advice? Get your passport application or renewal in six months before you plan foreign travel.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“If you don’t have your passport in hand you can’t travel internationally,” Keyes said.

If anyone is planning to travel internationally next year with family and friends, make sure passports are ready before booking, so you don’t waste your money.