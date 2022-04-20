(WHTM) — Gardening season is now underway, which means multiple trips to Lowe’s, Home Depot, and your local garden center.

But wouldn’t it be great if you didn’t have to spend time running around for plants?

Garden center owners are preparing for the Mother’s Day rush. But, this year, more homeowners like Patti Hall plan to let their fingers instead of their feet do the walking.

“It’s a great way to shop for people who have trouble getting out,” Hall said. “I do like at a lot of their plants online before I come to the store. You can find out what is good for shade, what’s good for the sunlit areas, things like that.”

Online plant shopping really came into its own two years ago, during the pandemic shutdown. Remember at the time, you couldn’t even go into a greenhouse and look around? Well, people started buying plants online and now they want to keep doing it.

“Just about everything from trees, shrubs, perennials. Order online, just pull up and we throw it in the care, and you are out the door, Natorp said.

Natorp has built a special pickup area just for online shoppers, he says for a small fee, you can have your order delivered. But, one downside is you don’t get to touch the plants before you buy.

But, just like Gloria Vigo says online plant buying could save her a lot of time this summer.

“I think it is a very, very good idea,” Vigo said.

If you say you need to see and touch a plant before you buy it, that’s what a lot of people originally said about buying groceries online 10 years ago. As always, don’t waste your money.