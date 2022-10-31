(WHTM) — This midterm election year, voters are getting bombarded. It doesn’t just stop with television commercials, but it has gone to the extent of unwanted calls, emails, and even text messages.

Did you know that there are ways to stop them?

These political messages pop up at all hours of the day, urging you to help turn the country red or blue in the midterms.

“Every Sunday night probably 7 pm they start rolling in every 5 to 10 minutes,” said Nick Brophy.

On the weekends, these calls and texts won’t stop. “I have been receiving at least one text a day…. I get robocalls.”

You can certainly ignore these calls and texts are they come in the next few days, however if they are getting really out of hand, there are ways that you can block them.

“When you register to vote, your voter file is public record. Usually you provide your phone number and it is available to campaigns,” said Giulia Porter who works for Robokiller, an app that blocks spam phone calls and texts.

Porter says that the easiest solution to end the spam is to text the word “STOP” back to the sender, assuming that it isn’t a scammer.

iPhones also have a text blocking feature according to the tech site, zdnet. All you have to do is go to your settings, then messages, and turn on “filter unwanted senders.” Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile now offer their customers robocall blocking features, you can check with your carrier to learn more.

“If it says scam likely, I just don’t answer,” said Dave Henderson, who loves his carrier’s scam alert app.

On most phones, you can also look up info on a text message. It will then give you the option to block any more texts from that number, so you don’t waste your money.