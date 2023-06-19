(WHTM) — If you use Facebook on your phone, you’ve probably seen pop-up ads offering an Amazon gift card or a free new iPhone. They’re bogus, so here are some ways to block them!

Almost every time Leann Tito and Karen McFarland sit down to lunch and check their Facebook feeds, it happens.

“Congratulations, you’ve won a gift card,” Tito said.

A pop-up like this takes over their phone or iPad, usually with some variation of “Congratulations Amazon user!”

“It’s usually when I click a link to read an article on Facebook, and all of a sudden it will pop up and say you’ve won something,” McFarland added.

Of course, you didn’t win anything. Symantec Security calls it “fake you won malware,” and says it slips in like a virus when you visit a questionable website or download an app.

“It comes in from searching the web, or certain websites that may be hijacked or have malware or spyware on it,” said Cleo Allen of Protechs IT Solutions.

Allen says the best thing to do is close out the popup as soon as it appears. But this is really important: don’t click on the “x” in the ad, or it will take you to another ad!

Instead, close your phone’s browser and swipe out of it and then clear your phone’s history.

“Clearing out web history does help a bit on the phones,” Allen added.

You can download a pop-up blocker to Safari on your iPhone or install Malwarebytes if the ads are targeting your laptop.

The bottom line, with any pop-up on your phone or computer, try to exit without clicking on it, or you could face more popups.