Don’t Waste Your Money: Post-Vaccination Splurge

Any thoughts as to what people are going to do once they receive the two COVID-19 vaccination shots?

A new survey says get read for a splurge in travel and spending, at least among those who are still working.

Remember the roaring 20s? Not that anyone reading this was there, but that decade was all about parties, drinking to excess, and the world of “The Great Gatsby.”

It was a reaction to the end of World War I and the Spanish Flu. Some now predict a similar reaction for 2022 if the pandemic is defeated.

A survey by Lending Tree says 80% of Americans plan a splurge once they are vaccinated.

That would include air travel, dining in fine restaurants, movies, and concerts.

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, the millions of Americans still unemployed who won’t be splurging.

Lending Tree says 15% of people say they will not change their activities after vaccination because they don’t expect to feel financially secure. And that stinks.

Lending Tree says that shows the big divide in America: People working remotely are making more money now that they no longer commute. But many service workers and those laid off face a bleak year ahead.

As vaccinations for the general public gets closer, Lending Tree says to try and build up a post-vaccine splurge fund–whether it be with your tax refund or stimulus check.