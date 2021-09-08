Don’t Waste Your Money: Power Tool Scams

Most DeWalt tools come with a 3-year limited warranty covering repairs free of cost for any manufacturer defects. They are also backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee and a 1-year free service contract.

Many shoppers will be trying to get a head start on the holiday shopping season this year with predictions of shortages as Christmas approaches. But if you are looking to get a jump on buying someone a tool kit, beware the new power tool scam.

Not sure what to buy dad this holiday season? In many cases, a tool kit does the job. But the website Tool Guys is warning about scams involving Milwaukee and DeWalt tools, two of the most respected names in power saws, hammers, and drills.

The problem is that fake web retailers are advertising DeWalt and Milwaukee tool kits and storage chests for well under $100. In real life, that’s pretty much impossible because their power tools start at over $100 and go up from there. A 10-piece kit should cost around $1,000 not $100.

From the doesn’t that stink file, slick ads and names that lure shoppers in. They will use words Milwaukee and DeWalt in their ads so they look like legitimate sites. But ToolGuyd says you end up with cheap Chinese tools, nothing like the quality you would get from the real companies, and that stinks.

If you see an ad for cheap name-brand tools, find out where the company is located if you can. And look those tools up at Home Depot or Lowe’s where they will likely cost a lot more. Bottom line, check out a seller carefully whether they are selling discount tools, electronics, or even clothing so you don’t waste your money.