It’s been great seeing lower gas prices this winter, but people who drive cars that require midgrade or premium gas are not celebrating because their prices remain stubbornly high.

Kevin Macy has given up trying to guess which way gas prices are heading, after seeing some Cincinnati stations jump back to $3.35 this past week.

“I have no idea how to predict these gas prices,” Macy said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But Matt Fluegeman is certain of one thing: his premium gas will cost a lot more than other blends.

“The price of premium used to be about 20 or 30 cents more than regular was,” Fluegeman said.

At his local station, however, regular was $3.25, plus fuel was $3.75 and premium was $4.25, more than a full dollar more than regular.

Now you may be thinking people who buy premium gas can afford it. After all, they drive BMW’s Mercedes and European cars. But, some American-made cars recommend it.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

AAA says to check your car’s handbook: some require premium and others run fine on regular, just with less pick-up.

As for the growing price spread, AAA says Shell and Chevron premium gas are considered to be the top-tier gas, with special additives to reduce carbon buildup. Those additives are becoming much more expensive.

So, if your car suggests premium, but doesn’t require it, check with your dealer and see if downgrading your gas is safe.