(WHTM) — Just about everyone tries to upsell these days, from your favorite restaurants, your cell phone company, and now streaming services. But when is it actually worth it to go premium?

Have you ever noticed that free services keep adding paid tiers in hope of getting you to hand over a credit card? It even has a name now: premiumization.

Remember when Facebook used to say that it was free and always will be? Well, forget that.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is now launching a paid, premium version if you want to be seen more.

Do you want that blue Twitter checkmark? Get ready to pay for what had been free.

The New York Times says many companies are now pushing premium products, which is being called premiumization. The NYT also says car companies barely make inexpensive vehicles with cloth seats anymore and airlines want you to buy premium seats with more legroom.

Even WD-40 now sells a more expensive premium version with a smart straw.

If higher prices due to inflation weren’t already frustrating enough, now you have to contend with even higher prices due to all the new enhanced versions of your favorite products. Inflation and premiumization are making a one-two punch, and TheStreet.com says once a company goes premium and shoppers buy it, there is little reason for them ever to back to the cheaper version.

The bottom line is don’t feel pressured to pay for something you have been receiving free. As long as there is a free version, stick with it so you don’t waste your money.