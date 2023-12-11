Remember when stores would promise a price adjustment? If the price of something dropped shortly after you bought it? Those offers are getting fewer and fewer these days.

Shawna Harris decided to make it a great Christmas for her family and purchased a classic stand-up arcade game from Walmart.com for $499.

But a few days after she received it and set it up, Harris found the exact game marked down on Walmart’s website for just $399.

“I ordered it on a Thursday, had it delivered Saturday, and on Monday the price was 100 dollars less,” Harris said.

So she called and asked if she could get the price adjustment. But she was shot down like an asteroid in a 1980s video game.

“They told me they don’t do price adjustments anymore,” Harris said.

This holiday season, many shoppers are getting a chill discovering that some major retailers have tightened up their price match and adjustment police.

Among them is Walmart, which no longer offers adjustments.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Walmart states on its website that as of June 2023, it will not match competitors’ prices or items purchased from walmart.com that later decrease in price.

Other stories vary:

Target still offers 14-day price adjustments on most items.

Amazon, however, like Walmart, will not adjust a price if it drops later.

Walmart is offering Harris a $25 credit or said she can return the game and repurchase it at the new price, but sjue says it is too bulky for her to do that.

Even if a store has tightened its price match and adjustment policies, it does not hurt to ask, and that way you don’t waste your money.