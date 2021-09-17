Don’t Waste Your Money: Products of Hawaii

(WHTM) — For many people in mainland United States, Hawaii is a place we dream of. That is why Kona Coffee and Hawaiian Rolls are so popular. They transport us there. But, are they really from the Aloha State?

Sorry to shatter the tropical dream, but a new report from the consumer site, mouseprint.org, points to a lawsuit filed against the makers of King’s Hawaiian Rolls. While the package says “Hilo, Hawaii” on the front, the suit says the bakery is really located in Torrance, California, which is hardly a tropical paradise.

However, Mouseprint points out that the package never claims the rolls were made in Hawaii, so there may not be a case for false advertising. But, from the Doesn’t That Stink File: coffee blends that imply they came from Hawaii when they did not.

Hawaii’s Truth in Labeling law requires Kona Coffee to be Hawaiian grown. But, its coffee trade group warns that some Kona blends masquerade as the real thing when they are not really from the island.

Want Kona Coffee? Look for 100% pure Kona, and if you want fresh rolls made with pure Hawaiian pineapple, consider an island vacation!

So, before paying more for something Hawaiian, check the label so you don’t waste your money.