(WHTM) – Hard to believe, but it was 20 years ago, during the fall of 2003, when Starbucks rolled out the first Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The three words “pumpkin spice latte” are enough to get some people crazy with excitement every September.

There’s something about Starbucks’ annual rollout that says fall is here.

But the trend has now expanded into so many other things, that many consumers are now saying: “When is enough enough?”

#PSL has spread to much more than coffee.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can now get:

Pumpkin spice lattes (Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, McDonalds)

Pumpkin spice donuts (Dunkin Donuts, Tim Horton’s, other donut shops)

Pumpkin spike Breakfast cereal (Cheerios, Life, Frosted Flakes, and Frosted Mini Wheats)

Pumpkin spice pretzels (Auntie Ann’s, others)

Pumpkin spice energy bars (Clif, others)

Pumpkin spice almonds (Planters, Blue Diamond)

Pumpkin spice Oreos

Pumpkin spice Twinkies (appeared in 2016, not confirmed they will come back)

Pumpkin spice deodorant (Native brand)

Pumpkin spice body lotion (Ulta, Hempz, others)

Pumpkin spice soap (Williams Sonoma)

But use some soap, body, lotion, and deodorant in the morning, and you’ll smell like a pumpkin all day at the office.

If you lose some friends as a result, you may say “Doesn’t that stink?”

It may be a case where a little is good, but too much can be too much.

If pumpkin spice is not your thing, the good news is it’s gone after Thanksgiving.

As always don’t waste your money.