Don’t Waste Your Money: Red-Light Camera Tickets

A growing number of cities are using red-light cameras to catch drivers running red lights. But more and more drivers are saying, “Hey, that wasn’t me!”

Jacob Moritz prides himself on his driving. “I definitely don’t run red lights, I can’t afford to,” he said. But Calumet City, Illinois thinks he did, sending him a $100 ticket for running a red-light camera. The only problem, Moritz says it’s a case of mistaken identity.

“I knew this wasn’t my pickup truck and wasn’t my license plate,” Moritz said. He claims it was not his F-150 in the photos “Not that’s a Ford Explorer Sports Track. Not the same vehicle, it’s actually more of an SUV.”

But Moritz thinks he knows why he was targeted, his plate is one digit off from the photo! His plate ends with N-K-M. While the offending driver’s plate ends with N-X-M. It might not be that big a deal except that Moritz is a commercial truck driver, with a CDL license, and anything like this could impact his job. “I had to turn it into work because they told me that as of right now it is on my license!” Moritz said.

We called the Calumet City Police, where a public information office told us Moritz needs to challenge it by mail, sending photos of his registration and plate. Meantime, attorneys say if this happens to you, never ignore a ticket, find out how to challenge it, then send photos of everything ideally by certified mail, to the court. Even if it’s mistaken identity, you’re guilty until you prove yourself innocent.

“I had never even actually even heard of this city,” Moritz said. Bottom line: even if you are in the right, don’t ignore these tickets, so you don’t waste your money.