As you head out this month on summer driving trips, there is a warning about red light traffic cameras, now in almost two dozen states and despite some court rulings against them, they are going up on more and more intersections.

Do you ever run red lights? If you do, you may want to think twice these days.

Jacob Mortiz prides himself on his driving.

“I definitely don’t run red lights, I can’t afford to,” Mortiz said.

But a year ago, one city in Illinois thought he did send a $100 ticket for running a red light camera. The only problem is that Mortiz said it was a case of mistaken identity.

“I knew this wasn’t my pickup truck and wasn’t my license plate,” Mortiz said.

Mortiz also says it’s not his Ford F-150 in the photos.

“No, (it was) a Ford Explorer Sports Track. Not the same vehicle? Not the same vehicle, its actually more of an SUV,” Mortiz said.

But, Mortiz thinks he knows why he was targeted: his plate is one digit off from the photo. His plate ends with NKM while the offending driver’s plate ends with NXM.

Whether the traffic cam is right or wrong, in this case, it made a mistake, you want to watch out for them.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said for 2023 says 22 states plus D.C. now allow the, which gives municipalities the right to put them up at busy intersections.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Association, meantime, has posted an interactive map of all the states with red light cameras. The map also shows which states allow speed cameras as well.

Meantime, if you receive a citation in the mail, traffic attorneys state you should not toss it. They say you should do the following.

Never ignore a ticket

Find out how to challenge it

Then send photos of everything to the court, even if it is a mistaken identity.

You are considered guilty until you prove yourself innocent.

So think twice before cruising through that yellow light as it turns red, a camera may be watching.