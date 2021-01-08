Don’t Waste Your Money: Rental car return catch

Renting a car when yours is in the shop is never fun. But what can make it even worse is when you get hit for extra charges, that you feel you don’t deserve.

Butch Hatcher is a clean car fanatic who loves shining his BMW. So imagine his surprise when a rental car company charged him hundreds in cleaning fees.

“They charged me $300 for a clean up,” Hatcher said.

But the cleaning fee was only one surprise: Hatcher’s receipt from the Avis-Budget office shows a late fee of $140 a day for a week, even though he insists he had returned the car.

“They said I didn’t turn it in. They said their records show the car wasn’t turned until a week later,” Hatcher said.

He says he dropped the car off after hours, locking the keys inside.

“I called customer service and told them I dropped it out front and put the key under the passenger side seat,” Hatcher recalls.

It doesn’t matter what rental company is used, and whether the rental is a car or a moving truck.

There are some things that need to be done at dropoff to make sure this doesn’t happen to other people.

The Better Business Bureau says don’t drop off a rental after hours, due to possible billing for overnight damage.

Also, take cell phone photos of the rental car at drop-off so rental companies can’t say the user dented the vehicle, or left it filthy.

So, abc27 visited the Budget rental office, where a manager pointed to the sign saying, “No after-hour returns,” and said he had no idea Hatcher returned the car.

The result? Hundreds in late fees.

“They ended up charging how much? They ended up taking at least $1,600,” Hatcher said.

An Avis-Budget spokeswoman tells abc27 they will see if they can reduce the late fees if this happens to other customers, but this is a reminder to not return a rental if no one is around.