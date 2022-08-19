(WHTM) — Rental homes are red hot these days.

Whether we are talking about Airbnb on the beach or full-time homes for your family. but now the red flags of a suspicious listing.

Looking for your next Airbnb or VRBO rental? A new report by the consumer group Elliott Advocacy lists some words that should make you question the listing and perhaps move on to another.

The same advice often applies to full-time rental homes too. Among them are:

Cozy: which the report says really means tiny, as in “You’ll be living in a shoebox.”

Secluded: which may mean you’ll be miles away from anything

Classic: which often means aging and run down.

Secure:which can mean it is in a dangerous neighborhood.

“Eclectic: which often means strange, like this tiny kitchen inside a closet

From the doesn’t that stink file: the warning signs that a full-time rental home doesn’t really exist!

The better business bureau says beware of any rental home listing where:

You can’t learn the location of the house until you apply or pay a deposit.

The landlord won’t let you inside the rental until you pay.

The rent is much lower than nearby rental homes.

Bottom line: check any rental ad carefully. Make sure the rental is real and check its location. So you don’t waste your money.