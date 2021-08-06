Don’t Waste Your Money: Repaving roads

(WHTM) — As the price of everything increases, communities are looking for cheaper ways to repave their roads. Some are turning to an old-fashioned method involving hot tar, but some homeowners are getting hot about it.

The quiet subdivision is the kind of neighborhood people dream of living in, until this summer when Jim Fanning says road crews spread a coat of tar and gravel on their asphalt streets.

“Now we have this mess, where you can’t walk your dog and the kids can’t play in the street. No one’s happy with it,” Fanning said.

Neighbors here say this is the kind of pavement you’d expect in rural farmland, not a subdivision. Here, people ride bikes, push strollers and walk dogs and no one is happy.

“He gets the tar in his paws. And you have it soak it or her gets it all over the house,” Laura Jones, said. She also says she now can’t walk her dog on the street and can’t understand why the county did this.

“I think you could have asked anybody in the neighborhood, and we would have

left the road the way it was,” Jones said.

So, we spoke with the county engineer, Todd Listerman, who explained that this is a proven resurfacing program called Chip Seal. Listerman said when the final coat of sealant is spread, it will look like a regular street at a quarter of the price.

“Basically when it is done it will look like an asphalt paved road. It Is to preserve our roads and add 15 years to the service life of our roads at a cost of 25% of hot mix asphalt,” Listerman said.

However, neighbors like Larry Schwenk say it does not dry solid, the county will be hearing from them.

“We’re gonna have a mess, let alone a decrease in our property value,” Schwenk said.

With asphalt costs rising sharply, expect to see chip seal on more roads and as always, don’t waste your money.