Don’t Waste Your Money: Return policies

(WHTM) — Once the gifts are unwrapped on Christmas Day, the next big thing is exchanging or returning them. But, there is good news. Due to all the supply chain problems this year, many retailers are being more generous when it comes to returns.

Stores ease return policies due to COVID. Every year, we rush to return those unwanted gifts before we are stuck with that ugly sweater. But, since the holiday shopping season started earlier than ever in 2021, a new report says many big stories are being more generous.

Consumerworld.com says that among them, Amazon will allow returns of most items sold since Oct. 1. to be returned as late as Jan. 31. It has also tripled its mattress return policy from 30 to 100 days. Best Buy is giving additional returns for purchases made back in October.

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, the disappearing lifetime return policy.



L.L. Bean used to replace coats and backpacks forever. But, not anymore. After too many people used it as a free boot replacement service.

Even Nordstrom, which used to take anything back without a recept, is now limiting returns to prevent customers from borrowing dresses, and then returning them, and because of recent smash and grab thefts in its stores.

Finally, to avoid the hassle, try to avoid the return counter the first two or three days after Christmas. By New Year’s Eve, the return lines die down and you don’t waste your money.