Don’t Waste Your Money: Rising Hotel Rates

Planning a summer trip? With demand surging, hotels are raising rates. And in some cases that rate hike could happen after you booked.

Latisha Walker found a great deal on a Miami Beach hotel, just $411 for a three-night girl’s getaway through the travel site agoda.com. “It was booked. It was paid. I got a confirmation number,” Walker said.

But when they arrived in Miami, Latisha got some bad news. The hotel had canceled their reservation. “They said that was through a third party. They said we canceled with that third party back in January,” Walker said.

A hotel clerk said the low rate was in error since it was spring break season. “They said they canceled with them because the pricing was too cheap at the time because it was spring break,” Walker said.

The worst part is Latisha says she didn’t know the rate was going up until she arrived at the hotel. They ended up having to pay triple the price for the same hotel. “$1,939.14,” Walker said.

CNBC says hotels nationwide are raising rates back up to pre-pandemic levels this year. Travel experts say to protect yourself. Avoid reservations that say “rates subject to change.” Save a copy of the booking receipt on your phone. And if you prepay, that’s a contract, so make sure they honor it.

We contacted Agoda, a Singapore-based third-party travel site, and asked if they could refund at least some of what Latisha paid for the next room. Latisha says next girl’s getaway she’s booking with the hotel directly.