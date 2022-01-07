Don’t Waste Your Money: Rules of Regifting

(WHTM)- — With Christmas over, it’s now regifting season: taking a gift someone gave you for Christmas, and handing it to someone else for another occasion. It’s fine, but just know the rules.

Regifting is hot. So hot, that there is a national regifting day, it was Dec. 23, 2021, if you are tracking.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

But Daily Finance says you need to be careful! You don’t want to get caught regifting, a trend named back on the TV show Seinfeld.

The rules of regifting, according to topmoneymanagment.org:

The item was never used

It has no sentimental value, like a handmade sweater

Nothing personalized, like a monogram

It’s a good fit for the recipient, like a beer mug for a beer lover

Presentation matters: always rewrap the gift, and watch for nametags

And from the “Doesn’t That Stink” file, Avoid what Daily Finance Calls the Seinfeld Scenario.

That’s when you accidentally give it back to the person who gave it to you or regift it to someone in the same social circle, so they find out. Doesn’t that stink?

It’s best to give it to someone on the other side of your family or someone who doesn’t know the original gifter.

Bottom line: There is nothing wrong with regifting, as long as you are careful, and that way, you don’t waste your money