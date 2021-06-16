Don’t Waste Your Money: RV Rentals

Living in an RV is a great way to see more of the country on a budget, but don’t underestimate the cost of gas, since RVs are extremely fuel-hungry.

The camper and RV craze that began last summer during the pandemic is showing no signs of letting up. But while it appears a great way to travel, there are some downsides to know if you are thinking of renting one.

The vacation rage of 2020 is now the hot trend again in ’21, renting an RV, motorhome, or camper. Money Magazine says it started because they were virus friendly, since you drive across the country with your own bedroom and kitchen. But money says many people last year ended up surprised at the total cost.

Rental can range from $100 to $300 per night, similar to a hotel. Campsites are another $50 to $150 a night and since they get just four to ten miles per gallon, gas can cost $75 to $100 per day. As gas now edges past $3 a gallon, a dollar more than 2020, a fill-up can now cost $150.

From the doesn’t that stink files, the biggest cost surprise for many people, insurance. Your auto insurance may not cover the full values of that RV and your credit card might not cover it all. You may have to pay $25 or more per day for RV insurance.

But in the end, it’s still cheaper than a $500 a night luxury resort and you can have your own COVID-free accommodations, which can be well worth the cost. Bottom line, campers are a great way to travel , but with $3 gas just know all the costs involved so you don’t waste your money.