Don’t Waste Your Money: Safe to Vacation?

Lesley Sawhook is a travel agent who saw her business crater last year due to COVID lockdowns.

But in 2021, clients desperate for a vacation are calling her cell phone every day at Sawhook’s Maineville office.

“Some of our clients have already had COVID, and they have antibodies, so they feel safe traveling,” Sawhook explains. “Some have underlying health conditions and they are not safe to travel.”

If people feel safe booking a vacation for summer 2021, Sawhook says many tropical destinations will welcome guests.

“Barbados, Jamaica, Aruba, some of the islands in Hawaii or Mexico — they are all accepting travel right now,” Sawhook said.

While a COVID test to return home may be required, Sawhook says some resorts have a great option in place for those who wish to travel during the pandemic.

“Heaven forbid you do test positive, a lot of them will put you up for free for the quarantine period, which is good to know. But there are some that are not [offering that option],” Sawhook said.

Where not to go? Canada is still closed to Americans and Europe is still a no-go.

“If you are planning to go to Europe, this summer is probably not your summer, so let’s move everything to 2022,” Sawhook said.

Before planning a trip, figure out the severity of COVID prior to booking a road trip.

But Sawhook has a caution, especially if people are interested in visiting a theme park.

“A lot of people plan last-minute trips, and what they don’t realize right now is that they are operating at limited capacity,” Sawhook said.

For example, for those thinking of visiting Disney World or Universal Studios, Sawhook says people should reserve tickets and dates ahead of time so they’re not locked out.

And remember, Disneyland is still closed.

Finally, for those itching to cruise, Sawhook suggests waiting.

“In order to start sailing, they have to do test sails. And they haven’t even started doing that yet,” Sawhook said.

Another option is to go ahead and book a trip, but make sure cancellations are allowed in case it doesn’t feel right or a COVID test comes back positive.