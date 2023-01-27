(WHTM) — The show Shark Tank has spawned thousands of great new products over the years. Sadly, scammers are taking advantage of that, and claiming to be Shark Tank-endorsed.



Social media ads have been using the name and image of Shark Tank for years. Sometimes it’s legit and sometimes it’s not.

But the show’s most famous investor, Mark Cuban, is sounding the alarm on shark tank scams.

“There are businesses advertising online and in social media that claim to be shark tank companies,” Cuban said.

In a video provided by the show, he says more and more companies are claiming they were on the show and have support from the Sharks when they really don’t.

Cuban wants the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on fake endorsements and is urging people to look at a list on the show’s website of all the legitimate products they have invested in.

And, from the doesn’t that stink file: one of the biggest Shark Tank scams is keto diet pills.

They say Facebook feeds are filled with ads for the diet pills that are supposedly endorsed by the show when none of them have been on Shark Tank. Some ads even appear to be legitimate Fox News or CNN stories when there was no such report, they just used the logo.

So, take any Shark Tank endorsement with a grain of salt, and see if that product is on the Shark Tank website, so you don’t waste your money.