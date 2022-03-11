(WHTM) — Sheriff’s departments around the country are warning about impersonators claiming to be with local law enforcement, who are really doing something else.

Sarah Cadwallader picked up her phone to hear a sheriff’s deputy on the line. A few hours earlier, he had left her a frightening voicemail. When she did speak to him, he explained she was overdue for court.

“I had missed a court date back on October 2nd, and it was involving a juvenile. If I did not appear, there was a warrant out for my arrest,” Cadwallader said.

As a social worker, she thought it was legit.

‘It was very scary because I am thinking ‘what did I miss?’ Maybe there was a court case or something,” Cadwallader said.

Luckily, Sarah had enough of her wits and put the caller on hold. She then texted a friend who works in law enforcement, who told her it was all a scam to get money from her.

“So my friend told me to hang up, and that the next thing they would want is money, and that they would want to settle it,” Cadwallader said.

Relieved, she hung up on the fake sheriff. Now, she wants to warn others.

“If you receive a call like that, ask questions. Find out what county they are in. It is okay to say ‘I’d like to check your badge number,'” Cadwallader said.

Remember, no police or sheriff’s department will call you demanding payment on the spot.