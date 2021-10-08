Don’t Waste Your Money: Shipping scam

(WHTM) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a scam it says will not pay like it promises and could even get you into trouble with the law.

Dominique Garrett lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she started searching for remote employment opportunities. She spotted a shipping company that claimed it was in Northern Kentucky and looking for a quality inspector.

The company started sending her boxes to repack and mail out. She mailed a few, but then something started feeling off.

“There was a particular package that raised my suspicion, and it was for bullets, and I said, ‘Wait, hold on,'” Garrett said.

People who fall victim to the scam receive packages in the mail, unpack them — removing all evidence of where they came from — and then repackage them and mail them out from their homes.

“Especially when you are shipping packages across state lines and even countries, that should be an immediate red flag,” Sara Kemerer of the BBB said. Kemerer said Garrett was targeted by this reshipping scam.

“You don’t know what you are sending. It could be illegal products, money, stolen goods,” Kemerer said, which means individuals could be participating in a criminal operation.

The BBB has issued a nationwide alert about the job offer after receiving hundreds of complaints about the scam, noting that the Kentucky company does not really exist.

Garrett said she never got paid for the few boxes she did ship out, but worse, she wonders exactly what she was sending. So be careful, and don’t waste your money.