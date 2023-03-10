(WHTM) — If you like reward perks from coffee shops and restaurants, you may have started to notice that just like grocery items, they are shrinking what they give you.

Rewards can be so rewarding, until they’re not.

A report in the New York Times says, “Restaurant chains are making it cost more to be loyal.” The report also states that in just the past few months chains like Starbucks, Dunkin’, and Chipotle have changed their reward programs, forcing you to spend more to get a freebie.

For instance, it says that you can get a free Chipotle burrito with 1,250 points, however now it takes 1,625 points, or about 37 more dollars, to get that free meal.

At Starbucks a free Latte used to require 200 reward stars, but not anymore. Now it’ll cost you 150 more stars than last time. Dunkin’ even requires about $90 in spending to get a free latte, which is up $40 from the previous requirement.

The New York Times says that the reason for these changes is because restaurants are blaming inflation for the reward program changes, saying it is costing them more to give out freebies.

Customers say that these companies have already raised prices due to inflation, so this comes as a double hit, at a time when almost everything is costing a lot more.

Reward points can still be a nice perk when you are using them at a place you go frequently, like Starbucks or Dunkin’.

But don’t expect so much, so you don’t waste your money.