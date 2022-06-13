(WHTM) — Millions of Americans have a “side hustle” these days, whether it’s driving people around, delivering food, renting out a room, or taking care of someone’s pet. Most people can probably find a part-time hustle that is perfect for them, but some are too perfect and can turn out to be costly scams.

Julie Bright had just posted her resume online when she got an email inviting her to be a secret shopper evaluating stores.

“I opened up this card in the mail, and I remember seeing this cashier’s check to Julie Bright, and it had instructions to be a wholesale secret shopper,” Bright said.

The company sent her a check for more than $1,000 to buy gift cards and check out gift card sales at popular stores like Walgreens or CVS without letting the cashier know who she was or what she was doing.

The check in the mail, requests to buy gift cards, and secrecy are all red flags indicating that Bright was about to fall for one of many side hustle scams now targeting workers.

Sherrod DeGrippo is with Proofpoint, a cybersecurity company. She says people should be suspicious of any job that sends a check before they start work and asks them to spend or send some of it.

“That check is fraudulent, but because of the way the banking system works, our victim doesn’t know the check won’t be fully cashed until they sent that additional money back,” DeGrippo said.

She says bogus side hustles can include secret shopper work, personal assistant positions, placing ads on your car, and modeling with no audition.

Bright was lucky — the check she got bounced before she start buying gift cards. “Lesson learned, I will never do that again,” she said.

Remember that legitimate companies don’t pay you before you start work so you don’t waste your money.