(WHTM) — Hoping to fly to your summer vacation? Plan on opening your wallet!

According to the fare comparison site hopper, the average round trip ticket is up 26% from a year ago. But now, it is just over $300.

But, that may seem cheap if you’ve been searching for summer flights, where many are $400 or more.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

The biggest reason for rising fares is the dramatic jump in oil, and therefore, jet fuel prices. Delta says jet fuel is costing the airline 33% more than at the end of last year. So, recently announced a 10% across the board fare hike to cover those costs.

From the “doesn’t that stink” file, the second reason for rising fares: soaring demand for travel.

Scott’s Cheap Flights has said flights are as full as they were in 2019 before the pandemic. But, fewer planes are in the air. Airlines seats are priced based on demand, and with most of the flights full, Pieces are going up and away.

Hopper says to keep your fare down:

Avoid flying on Friday or Sunday

Book 4 weeks in advance

Price other airports within a 2-hour drive.

Finally, business travel is starting to return after a two-year pandemic pause, which is increasing demand even more. As, always, don’t waste your money.