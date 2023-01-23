Eggs prices began soaring last year, and they continue to do so in 2023. With Easter coming, could the prices and supply of eggs get even worse?

They are calling it “eggs-flation” and “eggs-spensive.”

According to the government, eggs can run you $4 or more a dozen.

The high prices are hurting consumer’s wallets, especially restaurants and bakeries. Mary Pat Pace, co-owner of the “Bon Bonerie Baker,” is struggling with the price of eggs.

“41 cents each, what they used to be was 10 cents each,” said Pat Pace.

Pat Pace is trying not to raise the price of her cakes and other bakery items, but it is especially tough not to when the cost of flour and vanilla are going up as well.

If inflation is starting to drop, why is the price of eggs continuing to rise?

According to a report in “Vox,” the main reason is because chickens are sick. The report says that over 50 million hens have died from the bird flu in the last year.

Farmers are optimistic and believe that two factors should hopefully help lower the cost of eggs by late spring:

The demand of eggs should drop after Easter

The Avian Flu, like all flu, will drop off as the weather gets hot

“We try not to have our birds interact with other birds.”

Stephanie Tewes raises chickens and turkeys at Tewes Farm. She says to “knock on wood,” because their flocks have been healthy.

Her egg prices have gone up not because of sickness, but because the price of feeding her hens has soared.

“They have to pay for their fuel to get it up to us. The price of that has gone up, the price of straw…,” said Tewes.

Tewes said that there is hope and that during the last bad bird flu outbreak in 2015, the warm weather helped to end the flu.

More healthy birds mean more eggs and lower prices.

Producers are hoping that the lower demand after Easter will bring the prices down too, so you don’t waste your money.