(WHTM) — April is the start of lawn care season when we start mowing, weeding, and getting it ready for summer. But as you do, you need to know some lawn care do’s and don’ts.

Among the things to do, according to Bob Vila.com:

Mow your lawn when it’s dry. Cutting wet grass can cause fungus.

Water early in the morning. Evening watering can also lead to fungus growth.

Fertilize in the spring and fall, when it is most needed. Many lawn experts say you can skip the July feeding, due to heat.

Apply grub treatment, even if you don’t think you need it. You will thank yourself later.

Things not to do:

Don’t cut the grass too short: the golf course look is not for homes, and sort grass does not stand up to heat as well.

Don’t mow with a dull blade. It tears the grass, leading to brown tips.

Don’t overwater, or the roots won’t grow deep. Lawns need only an inch of water per week.

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, Trying to fix your lawn in the heat of mid-summer.

Many people seed or fill holes with sod in the heat of July or August.

But it is very tough to grow new grass in hot dry weather: You need to water daily, and even that may not be enough.

Fill those dead spots in April. or better yet, in October, when the weather is cooler. Finally, monitor your yard for moles and groundhogs, because they can do a lot of damage if left unchecked.

If a mole starts tunneling through your yard, you may want to call in a pro, so you don’t waste your money.