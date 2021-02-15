Don’t Waste Your Money: Stimulus affecting tax refund

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans have bee reminded that last year’s stimulus check was not taxable — essentially saying Americans wouldn’t have to pay it back.

Then why does it appear to be reducing the tax refund when people file?

Missy Stenger filed her taxes through a tax program and was stunned by what popped up when she was done.

“It told me I owed over $1,000 and I said, ‘what? There’s no way, there is no way,'” Stenger recalls.

No refund at all? Instead, Stenger owed money to the IRS>

Her teenage son gave her a suggestion. “He said, ‘Mom just play with it, take out the stimulus money.’ I took it out, like, I didn’t get it and all of a sudden it say I will get back $2,700. And I said, ‘why is it saying that?'” Stenger said.

Like so many other people, Stenger spend her stimulus check on essentials. She was told she wouldn’t have to pay it back. So she wanted to know, what was this all about?

After turning to CPA Roy Mitchell, Stenger was able to get some answers.

“You’re not being taxed on the stimulus on the stimulus,” Mitchell insisted.

Mitchell admits it’s confusing. But, he says, if people tell an online tax program they did not receive a stimulus check, it automatically gives a married couple an extra $2,400 in their refund.

But Mitchell says don’t cheat: The IRS will know if individuals are trying to double dip.

Stenger says she just wishes she could get a straight answer.

“I don’t know what’s going on, I don’t know if there is a glitch in the system somewhere,” Stenger said.

Still not sure? Contact a tax professional. But the bottom line is Americans do not have to pay taxes on their stimulus.