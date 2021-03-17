Don’t Waste Your Money: stimulus check spending

The stimulus checks are coming and not just $1,400 checks for adults, and even more money if adults have children.

Now the question: What’s the best thing to do with it?

The presses are running. The checks are going out, or more likely heading into millions of bank accounts.

Raneesha Jackson says it will be a godsend for her family.

“How much will that help? Tremendously, bills and food,” Jackson said.

Jenny Schwab plans to pay down some bills.

“Oh yes, certainly, we can get things paid down,” Schwab said.

A family of four could receive $5,000.

But before anyone buys that 70-inch TV, Kiplinger Personal Finance suggests paying off high-interest debt, such as credit cards; shoring up an emergency fund, as to prepare for the next downturn; and putting some money in a 529 college fund for kids, or for themselves.

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file: how all this stimulus money will help certain major retailers make even more money, while local stores struggle.

So Kiplinger’s final tip: Support local businesses near you, from boutiques to family-owned restaurants — that way everyone benefits from the stimulus.

So experts say spend a bit, but pay down any bills that are owed first.