(WHTM)- A man is fighting hundreds of dollars of traffic camera tickets from states he hasn’t been to in decades, and what happened to him could happen to you if you are not careful with your car’s old license plates.

Lee Oursler dreads opening his mailbox because every few days he receives a toll bill in the mail.

“I received two notices of violation. Then they keep sending more!” Oursler said.

Ousler’s son-in-law Ken showed us a stack of EZ Pass toll bills from New York and New Jersey totaling over $1,000! But, Ousler lives in Ohio and has not been to New Jersey in decades.

It started after Oursler totaled his minivan, which was towed away with the license plates still intact. Now, that plate is popping up on toll booth cameras all around New York City and Ken can’t stop it.

“We don’t know what the answer is. We still don’t know how to get an end to it. So I find that very frustrating,” Ken said.

Now a license plate where the little tag has not yet expired is very valuable to a thief. That’s because a toll booth plate reader will take a picture of it…And send the bill directly to your home.

License plate rules vary from state to state. But, a spokesperson for Ohio’s motor vehicle department told us you should never hand over your car with plates attached.

However, you should do the following:

Ask about transferring the Plates to a new vehicle

Turn them over to your local DMV to have them destroyed.

“Work with your insurance company to either preferable get those plates back or ensure that they are destroyed by the insurance company, ” motor vehicle spokesman Charlie Norman said in regards to if your plates get towed away after an accident.

Lastly, if your plates are ever lost or stolen, report that to the DMV and police to make sure tickets aren’t going on to your driving record.

So make sure you grab the plates before turning in any car, this way you don’t waste your money.



