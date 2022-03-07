Major brands from P&G to Kellogg’s to Kraft-Heinz have all announced price hikes recently. But what about store brands, those inexpensive alternatives? Many of them are going up in price too.

Many shoppers these days turn to store or house brands to save money. They are so popular that shoppers like Mary Jackson finds them sometimes selling out. “I mean, and they’re out of the things, they’re out of all the generic stuff because everybody’s buying it because they’ve upped the prices on everything,” Jackson said.

But Carol Pearson suspects even those generic brands are raising prices too. “Are those cheap anymore, or are those getting pricey? Those are pricey too even the house brand,” Pearson said.

It can be tough to remember if prices on a store brand item you bought have gone up unless you happen to save receipts, so we did!

Our receipts from one Cincinnati-area Kroger store showed that since last September, store brand napkins that were $1.79 are now $1.99. Canned seltzer water that was $2.75 has since jumped to $3.59. Paper towels that were $3.79 are now $3.99 for the exact same item. And even at Target, milk prices were not immune to a 20 cent hike.

“That kind of cost they’re having to deal with to the consumer, but they couldn’t keep it down forever and that’s why now we’re starting to see these increased prices, regardless of if you’re a national brand or a store brand,” Vanderbilt University Marketing Professor, Kelly Goldsmith said. “Everybody’s dealing with supply chain shutdowns and I will say these stores have really tried to prevent passing along that increase.”

But does this mean store brands will be the first to cut prices? Walmart, Target, and Kroger would not comment about prices to us, but Goldsmith said, “These are well managed, highly profitable companies, they want to make money by selling to you so it’s in their best interest to solve this problem when will it happen? I couldn’t tell you, but it is going to happen definitely.”

But store brands know that most consumers won’t buy them if they are as expensive as the big-name brands, so they are likely to keep prices down so you don’t waste your money.