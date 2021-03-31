Don’t Waste Your Money: Stream the Oscar nominees

Streaming television services are so popular these days that almost all the academy award nominees are now available to stream. But there are so many streamers, which is best?

Want to see the 2021 Oscar nominees? Five of the biggest ones are on Netflix, which racked up 35 academy nominations. They include the late Chadwick Boseman’s “Ma Rainey,” Glenn Closes’ “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Trial of the Chicago 7.”

A new survey by the cord-cutting website Flixed found the favorite streaming service is Netflix, while others aren’t even close.

83% of people preferred Netflix, followed by Hulu at 51% and newcomer Disney+ at 44%.

Next was cable tv, followed by Apple+ at the bottom.

Peacock and Discovery were too new for the survey and Amazon is not considered a full streaming service.

The one good thing about Apple TV+, its price.

It costs just $5 a month, or free if you buy a new iPhone or iPad, which makes it a great service if you’re on a tight budget.

So if you want a service with the most Oscar nominees, Netflix wins this year hands down.