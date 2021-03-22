Don’t Waste Your Money: Students and Stimulus Checks

One of the biggest complaints about the 2020 stimulus checks was that college students, and even some high school students, did not qualify. This time, in 2021, that is finally going to change.

College students are not just celebrating spring. Savannah Burhanny’s celebrating the rollout of stimulus checks.

“I’m excited. I hope to get it so I can pay for my college next year, with my stimulus check,” Burhanny said.

For the first time, she now qualifies for a $1,400 check.

With the first two rounds of checks, it didn’t matter if someone was struggling to pay their own way through college.

As long as they were claimed as a dependent, and were ages 17 to 21, college and high school students did not receive a stimulus.

“This summer a lot of us lost jobs and we were all struggling too. Just because we are dependents doesn’t mean we have struggles,” Burhanny said.

Rachel Dorsey and her friend Ben Menoni were furious being left out last year.

“I think it’s a little ridiculous. A lot of us do have expenses of our own, and our parents aren’t always able to help us out with that,” Menoni said.

This time, students 17 and older who are claimed as dependents will qualify for the $1,400.

But before anyone orders pizza, two catches: One, the money goes to mom and dad, not them. And two, if they earn more than $16,000 a year combined, they still won’t qualify — no matter how broke they might feel.

This newest stimulus package does not include student loan forgiveness, but there is a chance that could happen later this year.