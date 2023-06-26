(WHTM) — Gas prices are down a bit as we head toward the Fourth of July holiday, but here’s why we’ll probably spend more on summer travel anyway.

We are now entering the peak weeks for travel: the end of June through early August. And while inflation is finally starting to ease, summer travel prices are higher than ever this year.

Rachael Best and her family are making the best of things.

“It’s about $100 more a night than it used to be,” she said.

They are taking their new puppy on vacation with them, but have cut back their annual trip because rental prices are higher this year.

“It’s about $1,000 more for the same place that we used to stay,” Best added.

She’s right. According to NerdWallet:

Hotels are up 19 percent in 2023, compared to last year

Airfares are up 10 percent

Rental cars are 50 percent higher

When it comes to the cost of your summer vacation, a lot will depend on how you are getting there. If you are traveling by car, SUV or camper, you will pay about a dollar less per gallon on gasoline than one year ago.

Julie Luddington says she’s thrilled that her fill-ups are costing less than last year.

“I think it’s less expensive, definitely,” Luddington said.

So how can you fight these high prices?

Expedia suggests waiting until mid-August if you can when prices for flights, homes and hotels start dropping.

“If you travel at the end of august for example, when things are slowing down, you are going to save an average of $125 for airfare compared to the same trip in July,” said Christie Hudson with Expedia.

But Darryl Monaset says despite higher prices he’s not skipping a summer vacation.

“Is it going to be expensive? Yes, but it still, I’m enjoying myself. Still going to take the vacation? Yes, have to,” Monaset.

The easiest way to save? Shorten a weeklong vacation by just a day, which can save hundreds in lodging and food costs so you don’t waste your money.