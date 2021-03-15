Don’t Waste Your Money: Tax refund delay

New year, same old problems when it comes to the IRS and tax filing season.

Three weeks after the IRS started processing returns, complaints are already coming in about late refunds.

Heather Niehaus is a busy mom of a two-year-old and every dollar counts.

So, she filed her taxes as soon as she could this year.

“I was an early filer. I filed at the end of January as soon as I got my W2,” Niehaus said.

But a month-and-a-half later, she hasn’t seen anything.

The IRS got a late start processing returns this year due to the January stimulus checks. But even with that, Niehaus says her refund is now three weeks late.

“I got accepted [on February 12] when they got my return and I still haven’t gotten mine yet,” Niehaus said.

So what’s going on? Well many of the pandemic staffing issues that hit the IRS hard last year are still not resolved.

Now, another round of stimulus checks and thousands of daily phone calls the agency will have to deal with.

The Government Accounting Office, GAO, is warning about several glitches right now, including late mail, issues with the “Where’s my Refund” app and leftover returns from last year.

According to Forbes Magazine, be sure to file electronically and request direct-deposit. Also, check the Where’s My Refund feature frequently.

Though for Niehaus, that’s a lesson in frustration.

“It still says it’s processing. And they said it possibly could be another two weeks,” Niehaus said.

And with the third round of stimulus checks heading out in the next week or two, the IRS will be swamped again with calls.