(WHTM) – You have seen all the advertisements on TV. It seems every automaker wants us to purchase an electric car in 2023. But, new EV buyers almost everywhere are getting hit with a shock when they go to register their new car.

Dave Gilbert feels he is doing the right thing, driving a hybrid Camry to save gas and the environment.

“Right now I’m averaging 35.1 miles per gallon,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert feels it’s a slap in the face that his state is about to slap him with a $70 annual surcharge for driving a hybrid car.

“As I read this, I found they are going to in essence double the registration fee on my 12-year-old Toyota Hybrid,” Gilbert said.

At least he is not driving a Tesla. Electric car owners are facing a $150 dollar annual fee. Thirty states are now hitting hybrid and electric owners with annual fees, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

Another dozen states are considering adding these fees to make up for the money they say are losing from gasoline taxes.

Some states are adding more than just an extra fee at renewal time, they are also adding a small tax to the electricity fee at public charging stations.

The director of transportation of one state charging these fees, Jack Marchbanks of Ohio, said it is all about everyone helping to maintain the state’s roadways.

“They’re going to start charging an excise tax on electricity if you use charging stations for electric to charge the batteries,” Marchbanks said. “Up until this point if you were driving an EV or a hybrid to the extent that you are not using gasoline you were not helping support the system on which you depend.”

But, consumer reports say these fees are more than what the average driver of a gas car pays in gasoline taxes, and worried the new fees will discourage people from buying fuel-saving cars.

Gilbert feels that he and many other EV owners are now being punished for helping the earth. But, states say they need tax dollars for roads.