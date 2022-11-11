If you are cooking a big Thanksgiving dinner this year, get ready to pay more. Prices on almost all the staples we love are up.

The biggest price jump? Turkeys, whether they are frozen or fresh.

Stephanie Tewes helps run her family’s poultry farm and had to raise prices this year to a dollar a pound, due to the soaring cost of feeding these big birds.

“The cornmeal mash is what we really want them to eat,” Tewes said. “They have to pay for the fuel to get it up to us, the price of that has gone up, the price of straw to lay down for the turkeys, the bedding, everything is up.”

But it’s not just turkeys. According to the consumer price index:

Butter is up 32% over last year.

Flour is up 24%

Frozen veggies are up 16%

Refrigerated pies are up 20%

But from the doesn’t that stink file: the higher cost of a smaller meal.

Small turkeys or just turkey breasts can be more expensive than large ones because of higher processing costs. If you are only a couple, you probably do not need a full pumpkin pie and will end up throwing a lot away.

There is some good news, though: if you have an Aldi near you, they are rolling back the price of several Thanksgiving staples to 2019 prices.

Walmart is offering a basket of Thanksgiving goods at the same price as last year.

Finally, if you find any BOGO deals, see if a relative or neighbor wants to go in with you, so you don’t waste your money.