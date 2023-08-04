(WHTM) – Amazon now says shoppers spent a record $12 billion at the recent Prime Day sale.

Now, some of those items are going back, but it turns out there are some things you can’t return.

With Prime Day returns coming hot and heavy, Amazon has a post on its site warning about some items it won’t take back.

Among them:

Gift cards.

Prepaid gaming cards.

Downloadable software.

Some jewelry.

Amazon pharmacy items.

Fresh flowers.

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, the short window for some Amazon electronics returns.

Laptop and desktop PCs can only be returned in the first 30 days.

Apple products can only be returned for the first 15 days.

So what can you do?

Kiplinger personal finance says you may be able to get a refund for some times, such as spoiled food or wilted flowers.

So use Amazon’s chat feature, and see if you can get your money back.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bottom line: It’s always a good idea to check return policies before you click the buy button and that way you don’t waste your money.