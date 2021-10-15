Don’t Waste Your Money: Things You Don’t Need

(WHTM) — Here we are at the start of the holiday shopping season, when many people hope to beat the expected shortages by shopping early. But, before heading out, a new report lists some things most people don’t really need.
A report from cheapism.com says most people don’t need:
- a sandwich press, unless you run a panini shop
- garlic, banana, melon and avocado cutters, a knife as worked fine for hundreds of years
- a deep fryer, unless you own a food truck (a cast iron skillt takes up much less space)
- a GPS unit for a car if you have a smartphone
- a digital camera, unless you are a professional
- cookbooks, only if you or your aunt want them as decorations
From the Doesn’t That Stink File, all the things people buy for babies that they really do not need:
- baby crib decorations (don’t need and some items are unsafe)
- baby wipe warmers, unless you live in an igloo, room temperature is fine
- cute baby shoes (cheapism.com points out that babides don’t walk, and don’t need shoes)
Now, there is nothing wrong with these products. They all have a purpose and many people love them. But, for a lot of families, they might be a case of don’t waste your money.