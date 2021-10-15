Don’t Waste Your Money: Things You Don’t Need

(WHTM) — Here we are at the start of the holiday shopping season, when many people hope to beat the expected shortages by shopping early. But, before heading out, a new report lists some things most people don’t really need.

A report from cheapism.com says most people don’t need:

a sandwich press, unless you run a panini shop

garlic, banana, melon and avocado cutters, a knife as worked fine for hundreds of years

a deep fryer, unless you own a food truck (a cast iron skillt takes up much less space)

a GPS unit for a car if you have a smartphone

a digital camera, unless you are a professional

cookbooks, only if you or your aunt want them as decorations

From the Doesn’t That Stink File, all the things people buy for babies that they really do not need:

baby crib decorations (don’t need and some items are unsafe)

baby wipe warmers, unless you live in an igloo, room temperature is fine

cute baby shoes (cheapism.com points out that babides don’t walk, and don’t need shoes)

Now, there is nothing wrong with these products. They all have a purpose and many people love them. But, for a lot of families, they might be a case of don’t waste your money.