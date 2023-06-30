June was a tough month for finding sales, with the exception of Father’s Day.

But July, on the other hand, is a great month for finding a deal on so many things.

When you think of July, most of us think of fireworks and the beach.

But you should also think about shopping.

DealNews.com says you’ll find some of the best markdowns since Memorial Day this month since there are three big sale events.

Sale #1: 4th of July sales, when you will find big discounts on summer clothing, patio furniture, grills, and appliances.

Best of all, you can use that outdoor gear for two more months.

Sale #2: Amazon Prime Day –July 11th and 12th. That’s a great time to buy smaller electronics, especially Amazon-branded products like Ring and Alexa devices.

And don’t forget other stores like Walmart and Best Buy run their own sales to compete with Prime Day.

Sale #3: The third sale is back to school, which gets underway a few days after the 4th of July. That’s when you’ll find some of the best deals on laptops and tablets, as well as all sorts of school supplies.

But don’t shop for laptops too early: DealNews says you don’t want to grab a new laptop or Macbook until the back-to-school sales start.

And don’t buy Amazon-branded products on the 4th of July weekend. They are all marked down just one week later for prime day.

That way, you don’t waste your money.