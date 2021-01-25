Don’t Waste Your Money: Throwing away stimulus checks

Still waiting for a $600 stimulus check? Keep an eye on the mailbox for an envelope that some people are assuming is junk mail.

Jim Wallace almost tossed this letter he received in the mail the other day.

“I received a white envelope, with clear plastic on the top left corner,” Wallace said. But in the middle of the envelope, where a U.S. Treasury or IRS return address would be, indicating a stimulus payment, was nowhere to be found.

“This address here with a little seal. And it didn’t look like U.S. government mail, it looked like junk mail,” Wallace said.

He was more confused when he opened it. Inside the envelope was a card. It said “economic impact payment,” which Wallace said assumed meant his stimulus, but he still wasn’t sure.

“Did it look like an official IRS letter? It did not. We almost tossed it aside, we almost threw it away,” Wallace said.

According to the IRS, that’s the problem. Some people are tossing the cards in the trash, or cutting them up, assuming they are an attempt to get them to sign up for something.

But it is a real stimulus check!

The $1,200 checks last spring looked like typical tax refund checks. But to speed up the process this time, the IRS used pre-made debit cards from META Bank that don’t say $600 on them.

It is legit. But Wallace and his wife, Caroline, don’t think the government should send out debit cards that come with an ATM fee for cashing it out.

“It’s got all of these fees that are associated with it. So this sounds like a scam to us,” Caroline Wallace said.

But it’s not a scam, it’s your money. Lost your card? To request a new one, simply call the IRS…if you can get through. Or, claim it on your taxes, so you don’t waste your money.